Bheemla Nayak: Thaman gets a 'powerful hug' from Pawan Kalyan; Shares a photo of the precious moment

Power Star Pawan Kalyan and handsome hunk Rana Daggubati starrer much awaited action-packed entertainer Bheemla Nayak is releasing on February 25. The film is making the right noise and moviegoers cannot wait to know what's in store for them. Ahead of the release, music director S Thaman has shared a heartwarming photo of him getting a warm hug from Pawan Kalyan.

Sharing the same on Twitter, he wrote, "#Powerful HUG From a #Soulful Person Shri @PawanKalyan Gaaru Makes U Work Even More Harder Made Me Even More Stronger. Thanks to My dear Dir the Genius Shri #Trivikram gaaru fr Making this Happen fr Me in this life & He clicked this Picture too."

Take a look:

Saagar K Chandra has directed the film, while Trivikram Srinivas has penned dialogues and screenplay of Bheemla Nayak. The much-awaited film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi. S Thaman has rendered soundtracks for the movie.

Nithya Menon and Samyuktha Menon play the leading ladies opposite Pawan Kalyan and Rana respectively. Cinematography and editing are performed by Ravi K. Chandran and Naveen Nooli respectively.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film along with the lead cast have hosted a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad yesterday. Minister KT Rama Rao and Talsani Srinivas Yadav have been invited as the chief guest.

Also Read: Bheemla Nayak: Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer's trailer to drop on February 21