Bheemla Nayak: Thaman S spills the beans after watching Pawan Kalyan starrer with director Trivikram

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film Bheemla Nayak was earlier scheduled to release on Sankranthi, January 12 but has been postponed now. A remake of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Bheemla Nayak is set to release in February. Ahead of the release, music composer S Thaman recently watched the film with director Trivikram.

Speaking to the media, Thaman said that Bheemla Nayak will take box office by storm. Also, Pawan Kalyan's fiery performance is going to be the highlight of Bheemla Nayak and his career-best role, said Thaman. Now, this sounds exciting and moviegoers cannot wait to know what's in store. Pawan Kalyan will be seen sharing the screen space with Rana Daggubati in the film. The original Ayyappanum Koshiyum starred Prithviraj and Biju Menon and was the last film, helmed by late director Sachy.

RRR, Bheemla Nayak and Radhe Shyam were supposed to release on Sankranthi week. However, due to the rise in the covid-19 cases, the makers of all the three films decided to postpone dates.

Interestingly, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya starrer Bangarraju makers preponed the release of their film to 14 January. The family-entertainer earned pretty well at the box office.

The box office collections of Bangarraju at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 11.25 crores (Rs. 9.40 crores share)

Saturday - Rs. 10.50 crores (Rs. 6.20 crores share)

Sunday - Rs. 9.50 crores (Rs. 5.50 crores share)

Monday - Rs. 6.25 crores (Rs. 3.15 crores share)

Tuesday - Rs. 3.50 crores (Rs. 1.75 crores share)

Wednesday - Rs. 2.25 crores (Rs. 0.75 crores share)

Thursday - Rs. 1.75 crores (Rs. 0.5 crores share)

Total - Rs. 45 crores (Rs. 27 crores share).