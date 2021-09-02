Bheemla Nayak Title Song: The power anthem is a perfect birthday treat for Pawan Kalyan fans

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak is one of the much-anticipated films that the audience is looking forward to. Bheemla Nayak has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers are super excited for the film's Sankranti special release on January 12, 2022. Meanwhile, the makers of the film have released the first title song on Pawan Kalyan's 50th birthday.

The title song with a powerful beat showcases Pawan Kalyan’s character and the history of his family starting from his grandfather. Another highlight of the song is S Thaman and his music band. Ramajogayya Sastry's lyrics are the bullets of the blazing rifle and describe Pawan Kalyan’s intense role in Bheemla Nayak. Ram Miriyala, Sri Krishna and Prithvi Chandra have crooned the number.

Check out the song below:

Saagar K Chandra is helming the project, while Trivikram Srinivas penned screenplay and dialogues. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing the movie on grand scale under Sithara Entertainments. The Power Anthem from the team is a memorable gift to Pawan Kalyan fans and movie buffs on the very special day.

Bheemla Nayak is scheduled for worldwide release on January 12th, 2022.

