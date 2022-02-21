Bheemla Nayak Trailer OUT: Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati starrer is an all-out battle between two men

Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak trailer is finally out and it sees them playing sworn enemies.

The trailer looks dramatic and will have you on the edge of your seats. Also, expect a whole lot of crazy action scenes.

Bheemla Nayak is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum by Sachy. The Telugu version is helmed by Saagar K Chandra, while Trivikram Srinivas has penned dialogues and screenplay. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, S Thaman has rendered soundtracks for the movie.

Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon are the leading ladies opposite Pawan Kalyan and Rana, respectively. Cinematography and editing are performed by Ravi K. Chandran and Naveen Nooli respectively.