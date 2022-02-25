Bheemla Nayak Twitter Review: Netizens hooked by face off between Pawan Kalyan & Rana Daggubati

The much-awaited Bheemla Nayak starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum hit the theatres today. The movie opened to a thunderous response as audiences flocked to theaters for the FDFS in the early morning. Bheemla Nayak has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

As soon as Netizens watched the film, they took to their social media handles to share their thoughts and opinions on the film. Going as per the reviews, the film is receiving a good response from the fans.

The action film has managed to keep the fans hooked to the screens. Netizens loved the face-off between Rana and Pawan Kalyan along with Thaman's music, which is getting a special mention everywhere. Fans are going gaga over Pawan Kalyan's screen presence as it is a pure visual treat. Trivikram Srinivas' writing and the direction of Saagar K Chandra were also praised by the fans.

Check out Twitter reviews here:

In the movie, Rana, plays the role of Prithviraj Sukumaran, a strong opponent locks his horns with a dynamic cop, played by Pawan Kalyan. A war of ego between the two fills the rest of the story. The film also stars Samyuktha Menon and Nithya Menen as the female leads.

Also Read: Bheemla Nayak Review: Pawan Kalyan is in commanding form in this remake of 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'