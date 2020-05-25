Bheeshma actor Nithiin keen on getting Keerthy Suresh on board for the Telugu remake of Andhadhun?

According to news reports, the makers of the Telugu remake of Andhadhun are considering Keerthy Suresh and Priyanka Arul Mohan for the female lead.

The south actor Nithiin who featured in the superhit film Bheeshma will be essaying the lead role in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun. The latest news update states that the southern star is keen on having the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh on board as the female lead. According to news reports, the makers of the Telugu remake of Andhadhun were considering Keerthy Suresh and Priyanka Arul Mohan. But, the media reports now suggest that Nithiin is hoping to get Keerthy Suresh on board. Southern stars Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh will also feature in the upcoming film Rang De.

The film titled Rang De will be Nithiin's 29th film, and the fans are particularly excited to see Nithiin opposite Keerthy Suresh. The fans and followers of the Bheeshma actor are looking forward to the Telugu remake of Andhadhun. Nithiin will be essaying the role which was originally played by the Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The film also featured and Radhika Apte in crucial roles. Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of a blind pianist. The fans are very excited to see Nithiin essay the lead role. The Sriram Raghavan directorial received both critical acclaim and box office success.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana had also won the National Award in the Best Actor category for Sriram Raghavan directorial. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for an update now, to see which actress will play the female lead in the highly anticipated flick.

(ALSO READ: Rang De: Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin starrer goes on floors on the auspicious day of Dussehra; See Pics)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×