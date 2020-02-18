Bheeshma: Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna are all smiles at the pre release event of the film

Bheeshma will feature Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The film is helmed by director Venky Kudumula.

The south drama Bheeshma will feature Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The film is helmed by director Venky Kudumula. The south romantic saga Bheeshma is backed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments. The music direction for the Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is done by composer Mahati Sagar. The pre release event of the south flick saw the lead pair of the film in attendance. The south siren Rashmika Mandanna is seen in a blue outfit. The actress who featured in the blockbuster film, Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite south megastar Mahesh Babu, will be playing the female lead in the romance drama. The fans and film audience are very impressed with the film trailer.

The fans cannot stop gushing about how stunning the lead pair of the film Bheeshma look in the film's trailer. The southern beauty, Rashmika Mandanna, looks dazzling at the pre release event of the film. The south star Nithiin looks very dapper and handsome in a formal look. The fans and audience members flooded the social media platforms with compliment about the sizzling chemistry between the film's lead pair, Nithiin and Rashmika.

Check out the pictures from Bheeshma's pre release event:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the glory of her recent release, Sarileru Neekevvaru which was helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The film received tremendous response from the fans and film audience. The south drama did excellent business at the box office. The fans and followers of the sultry siren, Rashmika Mandanna are now waiting to see her on the big screen with Bheeshma.

(ALSO READ: Bheeshma's Whattey Beauty: Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna are killing it with cute chemistry & crazy dance moves)

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Read More