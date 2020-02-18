Bheeshma: Nithiin calls Trivikram Srinivas as the ‘torchbearer’ at the film’s pre release event; Here’s Why

The south actor Nithiin reveals how his family is very close to him and that Trivikram Srinivas is amongst his very close associates.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director Trivikram Srinivas was the chief guest at the pre-release event of the south flick titled Bheeshma. The south romance drama is helmed by director Venky Kudumula. The pre-release event of the NIthiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer was held yesterday, and the fans were very excited about the event, as the actors spoke about their experiences while shooting for the film. During the film, Bheeshma's pre-release event south actor Nithiin called the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director Trivikram Srinivas his torchbearer, as he as always been very supportive of the south star.

The actor reveals how his family is very close to him and that Trivikram Srinivas is amongst his very close associates. The actor further goes on to add that he will be getting married soon, and then one more person will be added to his close-knit family. The fans and film audience are very eager and are looking forward to watching the intriguing romance drama, as it features some sizzling chemistry between the two lead actors, Nithiin and Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna. The south siren is currently basking in the glory of her recent film called Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The film saw Mahesh Babu in the lead alongside Mahesh Babu. The south megastar played an Army Officer's role, named Major Ajay Krishna. The film did tremendous business at the box office. Now, the fans are waiting for Bheeshma to hit the big screen. The south actress Rashmika has been getting a lot of appreciation for her acting in Bheeshma, and now they want to what magic the leading pair creates on the silver screen.

