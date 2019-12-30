Bheeshma: Nithiin & Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry grabs attention from the film's latest still; View Pic

The new picture sees Nithiin in a light-coloured suit and the Dear Comrade actress is seen wearing a beige coloured saree.

The stunning actress Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry with south actor Nithiin in the film Bheeshma's new still is winning hearts. The fans and film audience are very curious about the film Bheeshma. The south flick will see south stars Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The new picture sees Nithiin in a light-coloured suit and the Dear Comrade actress is seen wearing a beige coloured saree. The south star Nithiin has previously shared pictures with the Geetha Govindam actress and the film's crew. The south diva, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in the upcoming film called Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The film will see Mahesh Babu in the lead. The south film Sarileru Neekevvaru is helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi. The film is all set to hit the big screen on January 11. The Mahesh Babu starrer will see him in the role of an Army Officer. The film, Sarileru Neekevvaru will see Mahesh Babu essay a character named Major Ajay Krishna. Previously, pictures of the leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna were floating on the social media. The stunning actress is seen dressed in a traditional saree. The film's teaser has already generated a lot of intrigue and curiosity among the fans and audience members.

The fans are now eagerly waiting for the south film to hit the silver screen. The south siren Rashmika Mandanna was in Rome to shoot for the much-awaited film Bheeshma with Nithiin. The southern diva also shared pictures of her from Rome on her social media handle.

