Bheeshma Parvam Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens find Mammootty's gangster drama ‘promising’

The power-packed trailer of Mammootty’s gangster drama Bheeshma Parvam was out yesterday. The trailer shows the actor as a powerful gangster Michael. The gangster turned transporter is forced to revisit his past to protect his family. Since the trailer was dropped, netizens have been showing it with accolades They are in awe of the star’s powerful screen presence and impactful dialogue delivery. Mammootty has even donned a new rugged look with long hair to make his role more convincing.

The moviegoers are excited to witness Mammootty’s latest venture in theatres. They will get to do so from 3 March. Helmed by Amal Neerad, the film features Mammootty in the lead role along with Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Farhaan Faasil, Shine Tom Chacko, Dileesh Pothan, Nedumudi Venu, KPAC Lalitha, Nadhiya Moidu, Lena, and Jinu Joseph playing ancillary parts. Sushin Shyam has provided the songs for the film and Anend C Chandran has done the cinematography.

Check out the reactions below:

Trailer packed everything from revenge to utter emotions. Seems like this movie will shock us everyone. And Mammootty and his voice modulation always does spiritual things. #BheeshmaParvam #Mammootty pic.twitter.com/kEoB7UPUAc — Yung Lee (@Libin01760702) February 24, 2022

Filmmaker Amal Neerad has directed Mammootty after 14 long years. Their last project together was Big B in 2007.

The actor will further be a part of Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Penned by S. Hareesh, the film also stars Ramya Pandian and Ashokan in lead roles. The Principal photography for the project began on 7 November 2021 but the release date of the film is not out yet. Mammootty’s other venture includes the final installment of the CBI series which is tentatively titled CBI 5. Directed by K Madhu, the film will also see Soubin Shahir and Dileesh Pothan as female leads.When

