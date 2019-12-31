Bheeshma: Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin are all smiles on the sets of their upcoming film; View Pic

The picture sees Nithiin and Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna in a fun mood, as they pose for the photo. Check it out.

The stunning lead pair of the upcoming south flick Bheeshma, Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin are all smiles as they pose for a happy picture on the sets of their film. The picture sees Nithiin and Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna in a fun mood, as they pose for the photo. The south film Bheeshma is one of the most awaited films from the south film industry. The Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna looks stunning in a peach coloured top and the south actor Nithiin looks dapper in a black sweatshirt. The Chamak actress is seen flashing her million-dollar smile at the camera from the sets of her upcoming film.

The south siren, Rashmika Mandanna got a lot of recognition and fame post the success of her film Dear Comrade. The stunner shared screen space with the south megastar Vijay Deverakonda. The chemistry between the Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and the beautiful actress was hard to miss. The fans gave the film a thundering response at the box office. Currently, the southern beauty who featured in films like Kirik Party, Chalo and Chamak will gearing up for the release of her film with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

The film is called Sarileru Neekevvaru and is helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi. The pictures of Rashmika Mandanna in her character's look were floating on the social media platforms. The fans and audience members could not stop commenting on how gorgeous the actress looked in a traditional saree in the photos.

