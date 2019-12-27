Bheeshma Singles Anthem OUT: Rashmika Mandanna is 'happy dancing' as the high spirited track releases

While the audience is eagerly looking forward to know what's in the stores for us, the makers of Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer have released lyrical video of 'Singles Anthem' from the film. The peppy track is perfect for all the singles out there.

Tollywood stars Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin are currently in Rome for the shooting of their upcoming film, Bheeshma. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. While the audience is eagerly looking forward to know what's in the stores for us, the makers of the film have released lyrical 'Singles Anthem' from the film. The peppy track is perfect for all the singles out there and well, more than anyone else, Rashmika Mandanna can't stop dancing to this groovy number. Rashmika shared Singles Anthem on Twitter and expressed being happy over the same.

She wrote, "I don’t know why but this song makes me do a happy dance. maybe it’s because it’s the singles anthem." Well, Rashmika is clearly hinting at how she is enjoying her singlehood. She is enjoying the high spirited track. The single anthem is composed and crooned by Mahati Swara Sagar and Anurag Kulkarni respectively. Meanwhile, after Dear Comrade, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen next opposite Mahesh Babu in the upcoming film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is all set to release in January 2020.

I don’t know why but this song makes me do a happy dance. maybe it’s because it’s the singles anthem https://t.co/zsqxBtpDiy@VenkyKudumula @actor_nithiin @adityamusic @SitharaEnts #Bheeshma #SinglesAnthem — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) December 27, 2019

Coming back to Bheeshma, the film is written and directed by Venky Kudumula. The makers are currently busy with the last leg of the film as its set to release in February 2020.

