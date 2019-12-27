Bheeshma Singles Anthem OUT: Rashmika Mandanna is 'happy dancing' as the high spirited track releases
Tollywood stars Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin are currently in Rome for the shooting of their upcoming film, Bheeshma. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. While the audience is eagerly looking forward to know what's in the stores for us, the makers of the film have released lyrical 'Singles Anthem' from the film. The peppy track is perfect for all the singles out there and well, more than anyone else, Rashmika Mandanna can't stop dancing to this groovy number. Rashmika shared Singles Anthem on Twitter and expressed being happy over the same.
I don’t know why but this song makes me do a happy dance. maybe it’s because it’s the singles anthem
https://t.co/zsqxBtpDiy@VenkyKudumula @actor_nithiin @adityamusic @SitharaEnts #Bheeshma #SinglesAnthem
— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) December 27, 2019
Also Read: PHOTO: Rashmika Mandanna is enjoying the 'perfect weather' in Rome with Bheeshma co star Nithiin; Check it out
Coming back to Bheeshma, the film is written and directed by Venky Kudumula. The makers are currently busy with the last leg of the film as its set to release in February 2020.
Add new comment