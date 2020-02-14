Bheeshma star Nithiin OPENS UP about his love story with Shalini; Says 'I proposed to her on one leg'

While we are eagerly looking forward to their wedding, Nithiin recently during an interview opened up about how he proposed Shalini and it was not an ordinary one.

Actor Nithiin is one of the eligible actors in the Tollywood film industry. Telugu star Nithiin is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film, Bheeshma and amidst this, the actor has hit the headlines over his marriage with Shalini. Nithiin's marriage with a family friend Shalini is the talk of the town. The couple is reportedly getting married on April 16, 2020, and a Pasupu Kumkuma programme will be conducted on February 15 in Hyderabad. Reportedly, Nithiin will get married post the release of his film Bheeshma starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. The grand preparations for the wedding in Dubai have already kick-started.

While we are eagerly looking forward to their wedding, Nithiin recently during an interview opened up about how he proposed Shalini and it was not an ordinary one. Greatandhra.com quoted the actor saying, "I didn’t want to do the routine way of proposing going knees down and so I proposed to her on one leg and she said yes."

He further revealed, "We met about eight years back but we are in a relationship for the past five years." Nithiin also made a revelation about how he met Shalini through a friend. He said, "Through common friends we met. But I neither tried to woo her nor she did. It just happened as we have a good understanding and trust towards each other."

Shalini and Nithiin will get engaged on April 15 followed by their wedding on April 16 in Dubai. The actor will host a wedding reception in Hyderabad later in April for his close friends from the film industry.

