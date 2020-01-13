Bheeshma Teaser: Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is an entertaining joy ride

The upcoming film Bheeshma is helmed by Venky Kudumula. The lead star Nithiin is seen as a person who always wants to be single.

The makers of the south flick Bheeshma released the much-awaited teaser of the film. The film stars south actor Nithiin and Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna. The teaser sees south star Nithiin in an entertaining role and the gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna is adding the much-needed oomph in the south film. The chemistry between the leading stars Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna is the highlight of the south drama. There are many interesting elements in the teaser of the film that the fans will be treated them.

The upcoming film Bheeshma is helmed by Venky Kudumula. The lead star Nithiin is seen as a person who always wants to be single. The story of the film Bheeshma revolves around the lead star's life and how he goes about staying single. The Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Bheeshma will hit the big screen on February 21. The film, Bheeshma will also feature actors Hebah Patel, Anant Nag, Vennela Kishore, Satya and Rajiv Kanakala. The fans and followers of the south actors Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna are eagerly forward to watch the intriguing film on the silver screen. The south fans have an interesting film in Bheeshma as the film has some entertaining aspects in its story line. The fans and audience members are looking forward to see the Dear Comrade actress in an interesting role.

The director of the film Bheeshma reportedly said about the film's leading lady that she is an effortless actress who easily understands the characters she has been offered. The director and the south actress did a film together previously called Chalo.

Credits :youtube

