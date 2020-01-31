Bheeshma's Whattey Beauty: Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna are killing it with cute chemistry & crazy dance moves

Sung by Dhanunjay, Amala Chebolu and written by Kasarla Shyam, Bheeshma song Whattey Beauty is a perfect mass number. Rashmika and Nithiin are killing it with their crazy dance moves and cute chemistry.

After Sarileru Neekevvaru, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen opposite Nithiin in their upcoming film, Bheeshma. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers can’t wait to know what’s in the stores next. The teaser of the film was released recently and only set high expectations. Now, the makers of Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer have released a new song from the film titled, Whattey Beauty. Sung by Dhanunjay, Amala Chebolu and written by Kasarla Shyam, Bheeshma song Whattey Beauty is a perfect mass number. Rashmika and Nithiin are killing it with their crazy dance moves and cute chemistry.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “Here is the promo of the song. Ahhh. This song was so hard to do. Jani master you literally killed us but @actor_nithiin I think we did a really good job in this one. I tho definitely had fun.” Bheeshma also features actors Hebah Patel, Anant Nag, Vennela Kishore, Satya and Rajiv Kanakala. The Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Bheeshma is all set to release on February 21. Meanwhile, check out the new song below.

Directed by Venky Kudumula, Bheeshma is being produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. Mahati Sagar has been roped in to compose the music of the film.

Meanwhile, Nithiin is quite in the news over his wedding. The actor is expected to tie the knot soon after the release of Bheeshma.

Credits :YouTube

Read More