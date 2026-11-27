Bhogi, directed by Sampath Nandi and starring Sharwanand, Anupama Parameswaran, Dimple Hayathi, Lal, Dayanand Reddy, Rohit Pathak, and others, is playing in cinemas now. If you are planning to watch the film in cinemas, take a look at how netizens reacted to it.

A social media user took to his social media handle and wrote, "Ganga role lo Sharwanand perfect ga set ayyadu. Mass scenes aina emotional scenes aina performance tho adaragottadu. Bheems BGM and songs movie ki major plus #BHOGI." Another one remarked, "Sharwanand's performance stands out, but outdated execution, predictable storytelling, and a weak second half make Bhogi a disappointing watch."

A third one said, "#BhogiReview: 1.5/5 A promising first half raises hopes, but a disastrous second half crushes them! Outdated writing, violence, repetitive action & a stretched climax derail the ride. #Sharwanand shines, but the film ends as a forgettable disaster. #Bhogi Sadly!" Another commented, "Interesting story, but weak emotions, disappointing action, poor CG & average BGM. #Anupama and #DimpleHayati characters are underwhelming. #Sharwanand performance is the only highlight. Hope he chooses better stories next time! A disappointing watch 1/5 #BhogiReview."

Check out all the tweets below:

About Bhogi

Set in the feudal village of Boggula Gutta, Bhogi follows Ganga, a hardworking laborer and devoted elder brother to five sisters, as he stands against the ruthless landlords who trouble the villagers.

When a mysterious pattern of disappearances follows the village’s Amavasya (new moon) rituals, Ganga finds himself at the center of a dangerous mystery. As the landlords target him and his family, he rises in rebellion to protect his sisters, uncover the hidden secrets, and bring peace to his people.

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