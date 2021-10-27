Bhola Shankar: Makers of Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh starrer lock muhurtham ceremony date; DETAILS INSIDE

An auspicious day has been fixed for the launch of Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, Bhola Shankar. To be helmed by Meher Ramesh, the makers of the film will gather for the muhurtham ceremony on November 11th at 7:45 AM. The regular shoot of the movie commences from the 15th of November.

Bhola Shankar has Keerthy Suresh who will be seen playing Chiranjeevi's sister in the film. The much-anticipated film banks on brother-sister sentiment. Lead actress to pair opposite Chiranjeevi will be announced soon. The first title look of the film was released a couple of months ago and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers.

Bhola Shankar will be produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara. The mass action entertainer marks the first time collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Meher Ramesh. Young sensation Mahati Swara Sagar renders soundtracks for the film. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments is producing the film, in association with Creative Commercials.

Bholaa Shankar will release in theatres in 2022.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is looking forward to the grand release of Acharya. Directed by Siva Koratala, the film is all set to release in theatres on February 4, 2022.