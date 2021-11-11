Bhola Shankar Mega Launch PICS: Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Meher Ramesh & others grace the puja ceremony

Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming action entertainer Bhola Shankar was launched today morning, November 11 in presence of the entire cast and crew. One can see, Chiranjeevi sporting black attire while Tamannaah Bhatia pics a yellow ruffle saree for the puja ceremony.

To be helmed by Meher Ramesh and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara, Bhola Shankar has been launched today and the shooting will go on floors soon. Legendary filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao sounded the clapboard for the muhurtham shot on Chiranjeevi, while VV Vinayak switched on the camera.

Directors Koratala Siva, Harish Shankar, Vamsi Paidipally, Bobby, Malineni Gopichand, N Shankar and writer Satyanand were among others who graced the grand launch ceremony of Bhola Shankar.

Check out the photos:

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi's look test is done and moviegoers are curious to see how Meher Ramesh will be presenting the megastar in the highly anticipated film. Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the megastar's sister in the film. The storyline will have all the emotions and elements in the right proportions, making it a commercial entertainer.

The star cast included Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Pragathi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam, Uttej, Prabhas Seenu and others.

The regular shoot of the movie commences from the 15th of this month. Bhola Shankar will release in theatres in 2022.

Mahati Swara Sagar renders soundtracks, while Dudley cranks the camera. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments is backing the project, in association with Creative Commercials. The story is by Satyanand, wherein Marthand K Venkatesh is on editing and AS Prakash is the production designer. Kishore Garikipati is the executive producer.

