Bholaa Shankar: Chiranjeevi hasn't received his remuneration yet amid the film's failure at box office?

Chiranjeevi's recently released film Bholaa Shankar has failed miserably at the box office. The film has been receiving poor reviews and empty theatres burning a pocket for distributors and producers across the Telugu states. And now we hear that the makers also refused to pay Chiranjeevi his remuneration.

Anil Sunkara faces financial loss with Agent and Bholaa Shankar

According to reports, Chiranjeevi has not received his pay cheque for Bholaa Shankar yet. The producer Anil Sunkara, who is suffering numerous losses with back-to-back two flops, Agent and Bholaa Shankar, has not yet paid the megastar his remuneration. It is said that the producer promised to clear the actor's fee before the movie releases itself but failed to do so. Bholaa Shankar is bankrolled by AK Entertainments.

Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar had a poor opening at the box office, collecting just Rs. 17.50 crores approx. The film, which is a remake of Ajith Kumar's Vedalam, is receiving a lot of criticism. Tamannaah plays Chiranjeevi’s romantic interest in the film while Keerthy Suresh is seen in the role of his sister. The film also stars Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam, and Uttej.



Chiranjeevi to undergo knee surgery?

After the Bholaa Shankar box office failure, Chiranjeevi has reportedly decided to take some time off. The 67-year-old actor will reportedly take a 45-day break from work for surgery. According to reports, he will have knee surgery this week. Following the procedure, the actor will rest for 45 days before returning to his other personal and professional obligations.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is yet to announce his next. But the audiences are tired to watch the Megastar in remakes. His last film GodFather was also a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer but became a hit at the box office.

