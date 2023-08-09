Bholaa Shankar in trouble? Distributor approaches court seeking stay on Chiranjeevi starrer's release

With just a few days remaining before the release of Bholaa Shankar, Chiranjeevi fans are over the moon to witness their favorite actor back on the big screen. But a problem has arisen pertaining to the film’s release. Apparently, a distributor has approached the court for a stay on the release of the film.

As the issue has come up just two days before the film’s release, it might have come as a shocker for the makers of Bholaa Shankar. The distributor, Vizag Satish, has approached the court to stay the release of the Chiranjeevi starrer co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth.

Distributor Vizag Satish has approached the court seeking a stay on the release of Bholaa Shankar

Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar has gotten into trouble days before its release

The distributor has filed the case because he accused the producer of Bholaa Shankar, Anil Sunkara, of not clearing the amount he owed him. This was in regard to the movie Agent, which was a failure at the box office. Vizag Satish argued that Anil is yet to pay the huge amount he owes him after the loss that the former incurred due to the failure of Agent.

Vizag Satish had faced heavy losses after the failure of Agent. He owns Gayatri Films and has appealed to the court to stay Bholaa Shankar’s release until his dues are paid. The distributor had reportedly been assigned the distribution rights for the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. As per reports, he had bought the rights of Agent for Rs 30 crore.

But reportedly, ahead of the Agent's release, he was given the distribution rights of just Vizag, which cost just Rs 1.5 crore. Vizag Satish allegedly suffered heavy losses due to this. Meanwhile, the producers of Agent have shared that the amount presented in court has been forged. Rumors are also going around that Vizag Satish had been promised the distribution rights of Bholaa Shankar, but the rights were eventually given to another distribution company.

For the uninitiated, Agent was released earlier this year and starred Akhil Akkineni, Sakshi Vaidya, Mammootty, Dino Morea, and Vikramjeet Virk.

ALSO READ: Is Tamil actor Vishal getting married to Lakshmi Menon?