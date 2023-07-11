Bholaa Shankar Jam Jam Jajjanaka Song: Chiranjeevi kills with moves, Tamannaah, Keerthy Suresh add glamour

The second single titled Jam Jam Jajjanaka from Chiranjeevi starrer Bholaa Shankar has been released.

Published on Jul 11, 2023
The second single titled Jam Jam Jajjanaka from Chiranjeevi starrer Bholaa Shankar has been released. The makers shared the lyrical video of the song and promises a perfect party anthem for the wedding season. Anyone wouldn't be able to believe that Chiranjeevi is 67 years old as he kills it with his dance moves. Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy add glamour as they groove beside the megastars. Sushanth is also part of the new song.

Mahati Swara Sagar rendered music for the party song, Anurag Kulkarni and Mangli crooned it.

