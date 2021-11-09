Bholaa Shankar official update: Tamannaah Bhatia ecstatic to share the screen with Chiranjeevi again

After Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Tamannaah Bhatia will share the screen with Chiranjeevi again in Bholaa Shankar. Making an official announcement about the same, Tamannaah tweeted, "Honored and ecstatic to be a part of the MEGA MASSIVE MOVIE #BholaaShankar...Can't wait to share the screen with @KChiruTweets sir once again! Bring it on."

Directed by Meher Ramesh and to be produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara, Bholaa Shankar will have its muhurtham ceremony on November 11th at 7:45 am. The regular shoot of the movie commences from the 15th of this month. Given Tamannaah is also a great dancer, it will be an eyeful to see her shaking leg with megastar Chiranjeevi in the film.

Take a look at Tamannaah's tweet below:

Keerthy Suresh will play Chiranjeevi's sister in the film which banks on brother-sister sentiment. The look test was performed on Chiranjeevi yesterday. The team has started working on the film already and moviegoers cannot wait to know what's in store for them.

Mahati Swara Sagar renders soundtracks for the film. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments is producing the film, in association with Creative Commercials. The makers will announce the other cast and technical crew of the movie soon.

Bholaa Shankar will release in theatres in 2022.

