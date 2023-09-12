Bholaa Shankar OTT Release date: Here's when and where you can watch Chiranjeevi starrer online

Chiranjeevi's recently released film Bholaa Shankar, which failed to make a mark, is gearing up for the OTT release. The film received poor reviews from the audiences and couldn't even fill shows in most theatres. Despite star-studded cast and the megastar's fan base, Bholaa Shankar failed to live up to the hype and the audiences did not respond to it the way intended. The OTT release date of the Telugu film has been announced.

Check out details of Bholaa Shankar release date on OTT

Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar is gearing up for the OTT release this Friday, September 15. Ahead of the long weekend, and Ganesh Chaturthi, the film will release on OTT for audiences to watch online. After one month of theatrical release, Bholaa Shankar is gearing up for OTT release and Netflix has bagged the rights despite bad response from the audiences. The film will be available for streaming from September 15 on Netflix. It is being released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.



The film opened up with poor reviews and empty theatres burning a pocket for distributors and producers across the Telugu states. There were several rumors that distributors have demanded repay of the amount and Chiranjeevi wasn't paid his remuneration. However, these claims were dismissed by the producer Anil Sunkara.



About Bholaa Shankar

Bholaa Shankar is an official remake of the 2015's Tamil film Vedalam, which starred Ajith Kumar. The upcoming film also stars Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam, and Uttej. Dudley cranks the camera, wherein Marthand K Venkatesh takes care of editing.

Story supervision is by Satyanand and dialogues have been penned by Thirupathi Mamidala. Kishore Garikipati is the executive producer. The film has been bankrolled by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments, who have earlier produced Akhil Akkineni's Agent.