Bholaa Shankar: Release date for Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer locked; Find OUT

Megastar Chiranjeevi's action entertainer Bholaa Shankar to be out in the cinema halls on the 14th of April in 2023.

Updated on Aug 21, 2022
Bholaa Shankar release date OUT
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s action entertainer Bholaa Shankar is one of  the most awaited Tollywood flick at the moment. Now, the makers have revealed the the flick will be arriving in theatres on the 14th of April in 2023. Helmed by the stylish maker Meher Ramesh, the drama has been financed grand scale by Ramabrahmam Sunkara. Sharing the news of Twitter, the makers wrote, "Wishing The Swagster of INDIAN CINEMA Mega @KChiruTweets...A Very Happy Birthday  #BholaaShankar  ARRIVING in theatres Worldwide on 14th April,2023."
 
Check out the announcement below:
 
