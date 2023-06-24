Bholaa Shankar Teaser: 3 hits and misses from Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah starrer

Chiranjeevi will be back on the big screen this year with an upcoming film titled Bholaa Shankar. The action masala entertainer features a star-studded cast including Keerthy Suresh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sushanth, and others in key roles. Amid high expectations, the much-awaited teaser has been released on social media and promises a good watch to Chiranjeevi's fans. The teaser gives a glimpse of power-packed action and mass music rampage.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and released the teaser, where Chiranjeevi makes a mega entry on the screen. The premise seems to be set in Kolkata and promises to be full of action. He is seen performing high-octane action scenes and beating the baddies. The actor, who is playing a titular role in the film, calls himself a 'lion on a stroll'. The film is directed by Meher Ramesh.

Let's look deeper into Bholaa Shankar's teaser and see three highlights that worked and didn't

Chiranjeevi's off accent

Chiranjeevi is seen giving out powerful dialogues that definitely entertain the mass audiences. The dialogue are a mix of Hindi and Telugu. And it's Telangana Telugu. So basically, the actor's accent in the teaser is totally off. He sounds so odd delivering the dialogues in Hyderabadi Hindi mix with a Telangana-Telugu accent. But the way he gives it back it baddies is a total whistle worthy.

Star studded cast

It's a miss and hit. Hit because obviously star-studded as it features Keerthy Suresh playing the role of Chiranjeevi's sister, Tamannaah Bhatia as his love interest, and Sushanth Akkineni as a key character. We say miss as the teaser just shows a glimpse of them. Not much about their characters or screen space is given to the amazing actors. It's just a blink in the teaser.

Mass Music

Mass music is a big hit from the teaser. The music of the film is composed by Mahati Swara Sagar. The background music with Chiranjeevi's character name Bholaa suits the premise well and elevates his on-screen presence. A few glimpses of the songs from the film were also shown and everything looks grandeur with mass beats.

About Bholaa Shankar

Bholaa Shankar is an official remake of the 2015's Tamil film Vedalam, which starred Ajith Kumar. The upcoming film also stars Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam, and Uttej. Dudley cranks the camera, wherein Marthand K Venkatesh takes care of editing, and AS Prakash is the production designer. Story supervision is by Satyanand and dialogues are by Thirupathi MamidalaKishore Garikipati is the executive producer.



Bankrolled by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments, Bholaa Shankar is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, this year. The film will clash at the box office with Rajinikanth's Jailer, which is releasing on the same date.

