Bholaa Shankar to release in Hindi on THIS date; Guess which Bollywood actor will dub for Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi’s latest film, Bholaa Shankar, has not been well received by the general audience. The film, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth, along with Chiranjeevi, has failed to leave a mark at the box office as of yet. The latest buzz suggests that the film will be released in Hindi this month.

Reports state that the Chiranjeevi starrer will release in Hindi this month. The film’s makers do not seem to be much affected by its underperformance and have chosen to release Bholaa Shankar in a new territory next. RKD Studios has officially announced that the dubbed version will indeed be released at the end of August.

Along with the announcement of the film’s Hindi-dubbed version’s release, another interesting fact is also coming out. It has been confirmed that Chiranjeevi’s voice will be dubbed by Jackie Shroff in the Hindi version. The latter is fresh off the mega success of Jailer and is coming in with some momentum.

It would certainly be interesting to see how well Jackie’s voice meshes with Chiranjeevi and Bholaa Shankar. RKD Studios posted on their Instagram handle that the film will release in Hindi very soon. They captioned, "Watch Megastar Chiranjeevi’s endless swag in Bhola Shankar, releasing worldwide in Hindi on 25th August 2023! Hindi dubbing for Chiranjeevi’s done by the one and only - Mr. Jackie Shroff!"

For the uninitiated, Bholaa Shankar has been directed by Meher Ramesh. The film has been bankrolled by AK Entertainments, while its music has been composed by Mahati Swara Sagar. The film has registered one of the lowest openings ever at the box office for a Chiranjeevi movie. Bholaa Shankar is the Telugu remake of the Ajith Kumar starrer Tamil film Vedalam.

Released in 2015, Lakshmi Menon played Keerthy Suresh’s role in Vedalam, while Shruti Hassan played Tamannaah Bhatia's role in the original. The film was a profitable venture at the box office. Previously, the film had also been remade into Bengali as Sultan: The Saviour in 2018.

