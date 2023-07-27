Bholaa Shankar Trailer Breakdown: Chiranjeevi starrer aims to be a massy film with full spotlight on its hero

Bholaa Shankar falls into the category of films that cater to the lead actor’s huge fan following. The newly released trailer for the film is a tribute to Chiranjeevi’s legacy and stardom, so much so that even in the scenes in which he is not present, all attention is on him. In the trailer, Chiranjeevi is introduced only after a significant amount of buildup. First, we get the problem, then we get the helpless people in need, then we get the antagonist, and finally, we get our hero.

Bholaa Shankar is not the film to watch if you are looking for something inventive or experimental. It is purely a mass entertainer that focuses on hero elevation and fan service moments. It has to be pointed out that this genre of films cannot be completely disregarded just because it is not intellectual cinema.

When it comes to Bholaa Shankar, what needs to be seen is whether the film will satisfy the audience by staying within the limits of a masala entertainer.

Bholaa Shankar caters to Chiranjeevi fans and the trailer makes that perfectly clear

Bholaa Shankar is all about Chiranjeevi’s bravery

Young girls constantly go missing, one after the other. Those in power do not know how to react to this situation. But then comes our hero. We have come across this narrative many a time on our screens, but there is something that makes people resonate with this storyline. Orelse, there is no reason for filmmakers to recycle the same story time and again.

What works and what doesn’t

The most exciting part of the trailer was, indeed, the meta references. Of course, Chiranjeevi never just plays a character, and his fans would not prefer him to be just a character. There is no doubt after watching the trailer that the film will satisfy Megastar’s hardcore fans, but what needs to be noted is whether the film will also satisfy the general audience.

Both Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh look insanely beautiful in the trailer. This is something to watch out for if they have a meaty role as well. It also has to be mentioned that it was certainly weird to see a 33-year-old Tamannaah romance a 67-year-old Chiranjeevi.

The best moment in the trailer is hands down the one in which Tamannaah, who is playing a lawyer, compares Chiranjeevi’s acting in court to Ram Charan’s performance in Rangasthalam. The cheers that will fill the theaters when this dialogue comes up will be huge, and that is exactly what the makers are going for.

ALSO READ: Does nepotism exist in Telugu cinema? Here's what Pawan Kalyan has to say