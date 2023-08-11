Bholaa Shankar Twitter Review: Chiranjeevi starrer hit or flop? Check out audience reaction

Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh, has finally hit the theatres today. The film stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Fans of the megastar rushed to theatres to watch the FDFS of Bholaa Shankar in cinema halls but seems like didn't manage to live up to the expectations. The film has reportedly opened up with poor reviews.

Several netizens who watched Bholaa Shankar in the theatres shared their reviews on social media. While the actor's fans are celebrating watching him on the big screen, many mentioned that the film lacks in story, direction and etc. Seems like the Telugu remake has failed to impress the audiences, compared to the blockbuster reports of Ajith Kumar's Vedalam.

Tamannaah is playing the leading lady opposite megastar while Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi’s sister. Sushanth is essaying a very special lover boy role in the movie.