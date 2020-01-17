Bhoomi: Jayam Ravi starrer's release date REVEALED; Details Inside

After three back to back hit movies namely Tik Tik Tik, Adanga Maru and Comali, it looks like Jayam Ravi has occupied a permanent place in the hearts of his fans. The actor took to social media and revealed the second look of his next film, Bhoomi. For Bhoomi, Jayam Ravi has collaborated with director Lakshman again, with whom Ravi has already worked twice for the movies Romeo Juliet and Bogan. Bhoomi will be Jayam Ravi’s 25th film and it is expected that he will continue the success streak with this film. Produced by Sujatha Vijayakumar under the banner Home Movie Makers, Bhoomi has music by D Imman.

In the colourful second look poster, Ravi can be seen in a rural getup along with the film’s lead lady Nidhhi Agerwal, on what looks like an old moped. One cannot help but notice that the pair looks fresh and the vibrant shades make the poster look attractive. Along with the second look, the film’s release date was also revealed by the makers. Bhoomi will hit the big screens on May 1 as a summer treat to the fans.

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi also has the biggie Ponniyin Selvan, in which he will be seen as Raja Raja Chola. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film also has Karthi and Vikram in lead roles. Ravi will also be seen in a yet to be named film by Endrendrum Punnagai fame Ahmed, tentatively titled Jana Gana Mana.