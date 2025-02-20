Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana OTT release: When and where to watch Shiva Kandakuri’s Telugu mystery thriller online

Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana, starring Shiva Kandukuri in the lead role alongside Rashi Singh, was released in theatres on March 1, 2024, and opened to mostly positive reviews from the audience. However, due to minimal buzz surrounding its release, many missed the opportunity to witness this mystery thriller.

Where to watch Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana

If you're among those wondering where you can watch Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana online, you've come to the right place. The mystery thriller, directed by Purushotham Raj, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Official trailer and plot of Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana

Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana is a Telugu-language mystery thriller set in the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh region, where a series of murders have taken place, with women as the victims. The village’s local detective and protagonist, Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana, gets involved in the case due to a series of events and must uncover the truth before it’s too late.

Will Bhaskar solve the 18-year-old case and free the villagers from their misery, or will the mystery prove too challenging for a small-town detective? You'll have to watch Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana on Amazon Prime Video to find out.

Cast and crew of Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana

The film stars Shiva Kandukuri, Rashi Singh, Varshini Sounderajan, Sivanarayana, Venkatesh K., and others in significant roles.

Talking about the film’s technical aspects, Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana was written and directed by Purushotham Raj and produced by Snehal Jangala, Shashidhar Kasi, and Karthik Mudumbi.

The film’s original soundtrack and background score were composed by Vijay Bulganin and Sricharan Pakala, while Goutham G. and Garry BH handled cinematography and editing, respectively.

After Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana, Shiva Kandukuri will next be seen in the film Boomerang, where he will share screen space with Anu Emmanuel. Directed by Andrew Babu, the film promises to showcase Shiva in a two-faced menacing avatar.