Bhramam Trailer OUT: Prithviraj Sukumaran & Raashii Khanna's romantic scenes to murder mystery

The much-awaited trailer of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Bhramam is out and the upcoming Malayalam film promises an intense crime thriller. Also starring Raashii Khanna, Sudheer Karamana and Mamta Mohandas in key roles, Bhramam trailer gives us a glimpse into the life of Ray Mathews, a pretentious blind pianist played by Prithiviraj.

However, his life takes a rollercoaster turn when his musical escapades get laced with mystery after he witnesses a murder of an actor. With a stellar background score by Jakes Bejoy, the trailer offers a well-crafted screenplay and incredible supporting cast. The film is a Malayalam remake of Andhadhun.

Check out the trailer below:

Chronicling a tale that’s sure to leave audiences awed, Amazon Prime Video today launched the trailer of its Malayalam crime thriller Bhramam. Directed by Ravi K Chandran, the film is jointly produced by AP International and Viacom18 Studios. The movie is slated to release on 7th October.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared his experience of stepping into Ayushmann Khurrana's role from original. "Playing a blind pianist was like venturing into an unexplored territory as an artiste but I have thoroughly enjoyed portraying such a nuanced and layered character. Bhramam is a well-crafted murder mystery and is replete with interesting elements that should of appeal to the Malayalam audience and beyond. I am looking forward to the premiere of Bhramam on Amazon Prime Video and I hope this film will garner as much love and appreciation from viewers as I enjoyed working for this project which is close to my heart," said Prithivraj Sukumara.

