Bhramam Twitter Review: Netizens feel Prithviraj Sukumaran's Andhadhun Malayalam remake is average

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Malayalam film Bhramam was reelased today on Amazon Prime Videos. It is an official remake of the Hindi film Andhahdhun. Directed by Ravi K Chandran, the film stars Raashii Khanna and Mamtha Mohandas as female leads. Audiences flocked to the theatres to watch the movie and also shared reviews on Twitter.

Bhramam revolves around a pianist named Rey Mathew who pretends to be blind. The movie narrates how Rey is caught up in the web of crimes that start from the murder of a yesteryear film star named Udaya Kumar.

Bhraman is a funnier version of Andhadhun. The movie was added with the right amount of comedy along with crime and thriller. While Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mamta Mohandas are being hailed for their performances, netizens also expressed it is better to skip the movie if one has watched the Hindi or Telugu version. The music and screenplay are getting a special mention from the audience. Overall, the Malayalam remake has got the tag of average from audiences. 

Directed by Ravi K Chandran, who is also helming cinematography, the Malayalam rendition is produced under the banner of AP International and Viacom18 Studios. Bhramam also features Unni Mukundan, Sudheer Karamana, in key roles. Music is composed by Jakes Bejoy.

