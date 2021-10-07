Bhramam Twitter Review: Netizens feel Prithviraj Sukumaran's Andhadhun Malayalam remake is average

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Malayalam film Bhramam was reelased today on Amazon Prime Videos. It is an official remake of the Hindi film Andhahdhun. Directed by Ravi K Chandran, the film stars Raashii Khanna and Mamtha Mohandas as female leads. Audiences flocked to the theatres to watch the movie and also shared reviews on Twitter.

Bhramam revolves around a pianist named Rey Mathew who pretends to be blind. The movie narrates how Rey is caught up in the web of crimes that start from the murder of a yesteryear film star named Udaya Kumar.

Bhraman is a funnier version of Andhadhun. The movie was added with the right amount of comedy along with crime and thriller. While Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mamta Mohandas are being hailed for their performances, netizens also expressed it is better to skip the movie if one has watched the Hindi or Telugu version. The music and screenplay are getting a special mention from the audience. Overall, the Malayalam remake has got the tag of average from audiences.

Check out Twitter reviews here:

#Bhramam : A neatly executed remake of Andhadhun.

Decent perfomances and OK technical side@PrithviOfficial and @mamtamohan stands out good perfomances@RaashiiKhanna_ and @Iamunnimukundan done well.

Good Musics

Overall a faithful remake.



#BhramamOnPrime pic.twitter.com/HVo3AeyQgz October 7, 2021

Watched #Bhramam

Faithful Remake , But Not A Great One



for those who watched #andhadhun it may end up as an average experience#BhramamOnPrime



Okayish Performance From Cast



Jagadeesh The Show Stealer@PrithviOfficial@Iamunnimukundan@RaashiiKhanna_ @mamtamohan pic.twitter.com/uHlRMRhdgv — Ananthu Santhosh (@achumukadiyil) October 7, 2021

Screenplays make a difference in remakes. #Bhramam is one of the perfect examples. When you pick a told story, it is important to focus on the cast. @PrithviOfficial 's acting needs no mention, he is an absolute cracker of his tales. Watchable for screenplay.#BhramamOnPrime — Abhinav N (@AbhinavCAINT) October 7, 2021

#Bhramam is a decent remake, slightly commercialized version. People who haven't seen Andhadhun will enjoy film for the most part. Technically strong...except #Prithviraj the actors felt they didn't do their best. Malayalam Cinema can avoid remakes, they are already on top. (@ppwrites) October 7, 2021

#Bhramam-a good adaptation of #Andhadhun, works very well as a stand alone film too. Subtle changes can be noticed & they are done well. Could have probably worked even theatrically, probably not as quirky as the original but fun nevertheless. Streaming on Amazon Prime in India. — Sethumadhavan Napan (@Sethumadhavan) October 7, 2021

#Bhramam

A Decent Remake For Those Who Have Skipped Andhadhun, For Others It May End Up As An Avg Experience,Okayish Perfos From #PrithvirajSukumaran #Jagadeesh & #RaashiiKhanna

Technically Good With Decent Direction.

Overall A Decent Film@PrithviOfficial @dop007 @RaashiiKhanna_ October 7, 2021



Nice film #Bhramam #BhramamOnPrime

Malayalam version is much funnier and topnitch perfomance from the entire cast — Vasudev Vadakkoottu (@vasudevthri) October 7, 2021

Maybe because I've already seen the events unfold twice before#Bhramam gave me zero thrills.

Everything was comical and colourful.

There's no tension at all.

I felt thrill and a little tense in #Maestro but here none.

First viewers should assess it. — Niteesh Madithati (@niteesh_m_v) October 7, 2021

To those who have watched Andhadhun, just skip #Bhramam! And to those who haven't watched the original, you make like it. Felt like bhramam team tried hard to copy the original, and add to that, even the lead acting by Prithvi and Mamta seems forced. Overall bhramam is just avg! — Random Guy (@Rajeshm_1) October 7, 2021

#Bhramam

A Decent Remake For Those Who Have Skipped #Andhadhun, For Others It May End Up As An Avg Experience,Okayish Perfos From #PrithvirajSukumaran #Jagadeesh & #RaashiiKhanna

Technically Good With Decent Direction.

Overall A Decent Film #Bhramam — shinu thomas (@shinuthomas1) October 7, 2021

Directed by Ravi K Chandran, who is also helming cinematography, the Malayalam rendition is produced under the banner of AP International and Viacom18 Studios. Bhramam also features Unni Mukundan, Sudheer Karamana, in key roles. Music is composed by Jakes Bejoy.

