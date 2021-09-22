Bhramam's Munthiripoovo song: This Prithviraj and Raashii Khanna starrer track is peppy and soulful

Bhramam, the Malayalam remake of Andhadhun is gearing up for the release on an OTT platform. Directed by Ravi K Chandran, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Amidst the massive buzz, the makers of the film have released a lyrical music video song titled, Munthiripoovo.

One can see, the song looks peppy and has a soulful track, starring Prithviraj and Raashii Khanna. Munthiripoovo song is composed and arranged by Jakes Bejoy, who has also lent his voice to the song along with Midhun Suresh. The lyrics of the song are penned by B K Harinarayanan. The track gives the viewers a glimpse into the musically thrilling adventures that moviegoers are looking forward to in the movie.

Check out the song below:

The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on October 7. Bhramam also features Unni Mukundan, Sudheer Karamana, Mamtha Mohandas and Raashii in key roles.

The story of the film revolves around the life of a pianist, who pretends to be blind. Prithviraj essays the role of the pianist played by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan REACTS to rumours of Prithiviraj's cameo in Kurup; Requests to stop propagating the information