BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Prabhas' 25th film details to be unveiled on October 7

Post the success of the Baahubali series, Prabhas rose as a pan-Indian actor and his every movie is considered the biggest movie of Indian cinema. While the actor already has almost 4 pan-Indian films in the kitty, he is all set to announce his next, which is the 25th film of his career. Prabhas 25th film details will be announced on October 7, 2021.

The popular production, T- series took to social media and shared a photo with '25 something big is coming 7 October' written on it. Although they didn't mention anything about Prabhas in the announcement, reports suggest that it is about the actor's 25th film. Fans are already trending the Twitter space with special tags and are eagerly awaiting the big announcement as it is the 25th film of his career.

According to reports, Prabhas will be collaborating with a blockbuster maverick director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who has a cult status with movies like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. As T-series made the announcement, Prabhas 25th will also be bankrolled by them under Bhushan Kumar & others.

Amidst the pandemic and lockdown, the actor signed 4 pan-Indian films like Radhe Shyam with Radha Krishna Kumar, #Prabhas21 with Nag Ashwin, Adipurush with Om Raut and Saalar with Prashanth Neel. While he is simultaneously shooting for Salaar and Adipurush. #Prabahas21 also known as Project K is yet to begin the shoot.

Prabhas has wrapped up shooting for his pan-Indian film Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde. The film will bring back the classic romantic Prabhas after years and fans can't wait to witness it on the big screen. Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar is scheduled to release on 14 January 2022.