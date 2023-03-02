Big Announcement: Rajinikanth teams up with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel for his 170th film

Superstar Rajinikanth is teaming up with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel for his next, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170. The film is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichandran. The shoot is expected to begin soon and will release in theaters in 2024 as the superstar as Jailer in the pipeline.

The big announcement has been made with a special note on social media by the makers, on the occasion of their chairman Subaskaran's birthday. A part of the announcement read, "Lyca Productions is feeling acclaimed & honoured in announcing "Superstar" Rajinikanth's "#Thalaivar 170" film under our banner. This film will be directed by TJ Gnanavel, will have music by "Rockstar" Anirudh and produced by Subaskaran. We are further happy to inform that the sholar of the film will commence soon under the leadership of GKM Tamil Kumaran and will be ready for release in 2024."

About Thalaivar 170

This big announcement has taken the internet by storm as this project marks the third collaboration of Rajinikanth with Lyca Productions once again. They previously bankrolled blockbuster movies like Darbar and Kaala of superstar. Thalaivar 170 has already become a buzz among moviebuffs as they can't wait to see what the director has in store after Jai Bhim.

According to reports, Thalaivar 170 is based on a true incident and Rajinikanth is said to be playing a cop. TJ Gnanavel is planning to deliver a powerful film with a social message like his blockbuster debut film Jai Bhim starring Suriya.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently busy with Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer. The superstar recently wrapped up a long schedule in Jaisalmer and the shoot is currently in the last leg. The actor is currently shooting for a massive action sequence in Chennai. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar is playing the lead antagonist in the movie, which features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others in supporting roles. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is making a special appearance in the film. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is also part of the film.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the project. Jailer is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the popular banner Sun Pictures.

Apart from this, the superstar is also part of his daughter Aishwaryaa's directorial film Lal Salaam. He is playing a cameo role in the film.

