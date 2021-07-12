Big Announcement: Soorarai Pottru to be remade in Hindi; Suriya shares details

Suriya took to Twitter and made a big announcement about his film Soorarai Pottru being remade in Hindi. The film will be directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad herself.

Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru, which is currently the third highest-rated film on IMDb is being remade in Hindi. Yes, you read that right! Sudha Kongara directorial is gearing up for a Bollywood remake and fans can't keep calm. Sudha will be helming the Hindi version of the film as well. Suriya took to Twitter and made a big announcement about the same. He tweeted, "Excited to announce our association with @Abundantia_Ent lead by @vikramix for #SooraraiPottru in Hindi, Directed by #SudhaKongara."

The makers of the film also tweeted, "Thrilled and honoured to announce that we have joined hands with 2D Entertainment to remake the globally acclaimed #SooraraiPottru in Hindi. Extra special that Sudha Kongara, who directed the original, will helm the Hindi film as well! #PraiseTheBrave." The original Tamil film Soorarai Pottru also featured Paresh Rawal, and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles with Urvashi, Mohan Babu, and Karunas amongst others in supporting roles.

Check out Suriya's tweet below:

The film is a story about the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath. It also got selected as one among ten Indian films to be screened under the Best Foreign Film category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

Director Sudha Kongara spent almost 2 years on the script of Soorarai Pottru. Suriya, on the other hand, made sure to complete the director's vision to bring out the inspiring story to the audience.

Credits :Twitter

