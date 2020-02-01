Bigg Boss contestant Tharshan hits out at Sanam Shetty; Says he was the one who went through mental harassment

After Sanam Shetty alleged that she was mentally harassed by her ex boyfriend Tharshan, he stated in a press meet that he was the one who went through mental harassment.

After budding actor Sanam Shetty lodged police complaint and stated in an interview that she was mentally harassed by her ex boyfriend Tharshan, he met the press today and announced that he was one who went through mental harassment as Sanam Shetty never allowed him to do anything that would improve his career in acting.

Sanam Shetty, who lodged a police complaint alleged that Tharshan did not keep up his promise of marrying her after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. She added that she has spent about Rs 15 lakh for Tharshan’s career in acting. For the unversed, Sanam Shetty and Tharshan were engaged before his entry to Bigg Boss. They both had agreed to keep their engagement a secret. However, when Tharshan got close with co contestant Sherin, Sanam Shetty started spilling the beans about their relationship during her interviews.

On the work front, Sanam Shetty is currently busy with the shooting of her next movie with STR and Hansika Motwani. Titled Maha, the film is being shot at a brisk pace. Tharshan took to his Instagram space recently and revealed that he has been roped in to play a key role in a movie with a big team. He also stated that the movie’s first look will be revealed soon.

Credits :Polimer News

