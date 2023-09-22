Big Boss Telugu 7: Yarwar Prince's emotional outburst shocks all as Shobha Shetty suffers task mishap

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Second week almost comes to an end. The makers of the show released promos of tonight's episode and the housemates for the power Astra task. The task is getting a permanent contender position in the house with three weeks of immunity. So far, Sivaji and Amardeep are the only two contestants who won the task.

The power Astra is currently fought between Priyanka Jain, Yarwar Prince, and Shobha Shetty. Bigg Boss asks them to decide who is the weakest contestant among the three. Shobha takes Prince's name as she thinks he is strong and feels safe to compete against a female. Shobha and Priyanka decide Prince as the weakest contestant, which makes him out of the task. This move makes Prince hurt and he loses his temper. He engages in a verbal argument with Shobha and Priyanka as well.

The next promo of the Friday episode from Bigg Boss Telugu 7 shows Prince breaking down and sharing his feelings with Sivaji. Shobha and Priyanka fight against each other in the Power Astra. They both participate in a bull ride to win the task. During the task, in the promo, it is seen that Shobha gets hurt and housemates help her out.

Priyanka Jain chops off hair for the task

For the Power Astra task, Priyanka Jain made a big move and cut her hair. Bigg Boss gave a task to Amardeep and Priyanka to shave off their hair and the former accepted the challenge. The audience and the contestants of the Bigg Boss House applauded Priyanka's courage to overcome her personal fear of hers. This also led her to the final round of the Power Astra task as well. Who will the task and become the third contestant to join the house will be known tonight.

This weekend, host Nagarjuna will join the stage and entertain audiences. He will also speak to the housemates about the week, tasks, and many more things. The host will also announce the evicted contestant of the week as well. Kiran Rathore and Shakeela got nominated from the house in the first and second week. The weekend episode airs on Star Maa channel from 9 PM.

