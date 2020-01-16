Big Brother director Siddique on Mohanlal: He has gained an invincible status that’s beyond reproach

Siddique, who is writer, director and co producer of the Mohanlal starrer Big Brother opened up on the star. Read to know more.

Mohanlal is trending as his new Malayalam movie Big Brother has hit the theaters today. And now, Siddique, who has written, directed and co-produced Malayalam film ‘Big Brother’ in an interview with Gulf News opined that Mohanlal has an aura and star power that would rival Rajinikanth. He said, "Today’s Lal [Mohanlal] is not the Lal from the past glory. When I was making ‘Vietnam Colony’ (1992) or ‘Ladies And Gentleman’ (2013), his image wasn’t as big as it is now… Now he’s gained an invincible status that’s beyond reproach." He added how the actor's brand and his cinema have grown exponentially and how his market value is huge now. And he has showcased his strengths as a cult hero in his movie. He also shared how Mohanlal was the first and only choice for the movie.

Talking about his movie, he said that Big Brother is a wholesome entertainer. Speaking of the movie, the same is an action thriller and it follows the life of a fictitious drug lord called Sachidanand, played by Mohanlal. The movie marks Arbaaz Khan's debut in the Malayalam industry. He is playing the role of IPS officer Vedanthan. Jointly produced by S Talkies, Shaman International, and Vaishaka Cynyma, in association with Carnival Movie Network, the movie also stars Anoop Menon, Sarjano Khalid, Honey Rose, Siddique, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Irsha, and Gaadha among others.

