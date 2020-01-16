Big Brother Movie Review: Here's what audience has to say about Mohanlal, Arbaaz Khan starrer

Mohanlal's Big Brother has finally released and going by the first reviews on Twitter, the film has opened to a mixed response.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's Big Brother has hit the screens today, January 16, 2020. The much-talked-about the film marks Mohanlal's third collaboration with director Siddique. 's brother Arbaaz Khan makes his debut in the Malayalam film industry with Big Brother. The makers of the film kept very low key promotions but the trailer and posters of Big Brother were well received from the audience on social media. Big Brother is finally out for the moviegoers and going by the first reviews on Twitter, the film has opened to a mixed response.

Mohanlal's film is getting mixed response from the audience and critics alike on social media. While a section of the audience is highly impressed with Mohanlal's high-octane action scenes in the film, the first half of Big Brother is quite decent. One of the Twitter users wrote, "First half was a decent one followed by an average second half And ended up on a predictable climax Some fight scenes are good Deepak dev was fantastic with the songs,Siddique failed both in screenplay and direction, comedy portions are done well Average one."

Check out what the audience has to say about Mohanlal and Arbaaz Khan starrer Big Brother: #BigBrother

First half was a decent one followed by a average second half And ended up on a predictable climax

Some fight scenes are good

Deepak dev was fantastic with the songs,Siddique failed both in screenplay and direction, comedy portions are done well

Average one pic.twitter.com/Q4Or1NyUiI — Amar Surendran (@amarsurendran99) January 16, 2020

#BigBrother- a Perfect Treat For Mohanlal Fans. Action Sequences Were The Huge Plus Point Of The Film. Watch It For Mohanlal Rating- 2.75/5 — Kerala Box Office (@KeralaBxOffce) January 16, 2020

#BigBrother Strictly Avg stuff! Poor Direction destroys the whole plot of the movie! DOP was below par which made action sequances looks dull, so was the BGM of Deepak Dev! As a Lalettan fan, he should stop doing movies based on friendship from now on! — Random Guy (@Rajeshm888) January 16, 2020

#BigBrotherMovie A decent action packed entertainer

Fight scenes and lalettan's screen presence are the main attraction #BigBrother — вangaraм (@JrTweeets) January 16, 2020

#BigBrother Interval - A strictly average first half with a half baked screenplay and less skilled direction. Fights are turning out to be comedy piece. Acting wise also, very sub standard performances till now. Technically weak ! — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) January 16, 2020

Besides Mohanlal and Arbaaz Khan, Big Brother also stars Anoop Menon, Mirna Menon Tini Tom, Sarjano Khalid, Honey Rose, Gaadha playing key roles. Music has been composed by Deepak Dev and the movie has been bankrolled by S Talkies, Carnival Movie Network, and Vaishaka Cinema.

The story of the film chronicles the life and journey of a fictitious drug lord Sachidanand, played by Mohanlal. Its an action thriller with Malayalam superstar being the star-driven vehicle in the film.

