Big Brother Movie Review: Here's what audience has to say about Mohanlal, Arbaaz Khan starrer

Mohanlal's Big Brother has finally released and going by the first reviews on Twitter, the film has opened to a mixed response.
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's Big Brother has hit the screens today, January 16, 2020. The much-talked-about the film marks Mohanlal's third collaboration with director Siddique. Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan makes his debut in the Malayalam film industry with Big Brother. The makers of the film kept very low key promotions but the trailer and posters of Big Brother were well received from the audience on social media. Big Brother is finally out for the moviegoers and going by the first reviews on Twitter, the film has opened to a mixed response. 

Mohanlal's film is getting mixed response from the audience and critics alike on social media. While a section of the audience is highly impressed with Mohanlal's high-octane action scenes in the film, the first half of Big Brother is quite decent. One of the Twitter users wrote, "First half was a decent one followed by an average second half And ended up on a predictable climax Some fight scenes are good Deepak dev was fantastic with the songs,Siddique failed both in screenplay and direction, comedy portions are done well Average one." 

Check out what the audience has to say about Mohanlal and Arbaaz Khan starrer Big Brother:

Besides Mohanlal and Arbaaz Khan, Big Brother also stars Anoop Menon, Mirna Menon Tini Tom, Sarjano Khalid, Honey Rose, Gaadha playing key roles. Music has been composed by Deepak Dev and the movie has been bankrolled by S Talkies, Carnival Movie Network, and Vaishaka Cinema. 

The story of the film chronicles the life and journey of a fictitious drug lord Sachidanand, played by Mohanlal. Its an action thriller with Malayalam superstar being the star-driven vehicle in the film. 

