Big Brother Trailer 2: Mohanlal is taking on the villains in the action thriller

The latest trailer of the film Big Brother starring Mohanlal looks very promising. Check out the trailer.

The makers of the upcoming Big Brother released the second trailer of the Mohanlal starrer. The latest trailer sees Mohanlal taking on the villains in a high action thriller. The trailer also sees Arbaaz Khan as a tough police officer, trying to nab the culprits. The south megastar Mohanlal will be seen doing some high intensity action scenes and stunts in the upcoming film Big Brother. The much-awaited film from the south film industry is helmed by ace director Siddique. In the past, the director Siddique and south megastar Mohanlal have given super hits like 'Vietnam Colony' and 'Ladies and Gentleman.' The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen.

The latest trailer of the film Big Brother looks very promising. The fans are now looking forward to see what more the Mohanlal starrer has to offer to the audience. The south drama titled Big Brother is produced by S Talkies, Shaman International, Carnival Movie Network and Vaishaka Cynyma. This film marks the debut of actor cum producer Arbaaz Khan in Malayalam film industry.

The Mohanlal starrer will also feature, actors like Anoop Menon, Honey Rose, Mirnaa Menon, Satna Titus, Gaadha, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Sarjano Khalid and Irshad in crucial roles. Deepak Dev has done the music direction for Big Brother. The camera work for the south film Big Brother is done by Jithu Damodar. The fans are now looking forward to see the action thriller on the silver screen.

(ALSO READ: Mohanlal kick starts his shoot for Jeethu Joseph's Ram)

Credits :youtube

Read More