BIG BUZZ: Not Allu Arjun but Atlee to team up with Salman Khan for his next project

In the latest reports that surfaced on the internet, Atlee is next set to collaborate with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for his movie. As per a report by Telugu 360, the director’s movie with Allu Arjun has been shelved with rumors of Salman's project rising again.

A few months ago, there were some similar rumors about the Jawan director teaming up with the Dabangg actor but now it seems the likely team-up is set to happen. The rumored film is said to be bankrolled by Tamil’s leading production Sun Pictures.

Atlee to collaborate with Salman Khan for his next project

As per early speculations, director Atlee was supposed to join hands with stylish star Allu Arjun for his next film. The rumors of their potential team-up were made after the release of Jawan with Allu expressing his praise for the director and Anirudh Ravichander.

As per recent speculations, Atlee had apparently asked Rs 80 crores for his next film as remuneration. This led to production houses who are to bankroll Allu Arjun’s next lineups to back out from the project, rumoring it to be shelved. While any updates about Allu Arjun’s next project to not confirmed as of now, it will be eager to see which director would be helming his next project.

Now, it seems that Atlee is set to join hands with Salman Khan for another project. However, an official confirmation about the project is yet to be made with the buzz growing strongly in this potential collaboration.

On the Workfront

Salman Khan is currently collaborating with director AR Murugadoss for the first time in a film. The upcoming movie Sikandar is set to feature Rashmika Mandanna in a lead role with its release expected to happen on Eid 2025.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun is currently in the wait for his much-awaited release, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The sequel of Pushpa: The Rise is once again helmed by Sukumar with actors Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their previous roles. The action drama flick is likely to hit the big screens in December 2024 after being postponed from August 15.

