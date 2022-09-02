Big News: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra pre-release event cancelled last minute; Jr NTR fans upset
In a shocking piece of news, the pre-release event of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmashtra has been cancelled last minute. The grand pre-release event was about to take place today, on September 2, at Ramoji Film City, from 6 PM onwards. Jr NTR was invited as the chief guest for the event.
Credits: Pinkvilla
