Big OTT Release: Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Malayalam thriller Kuruthi to be out on August 11

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam thriller Kuruthi starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead have released the first poster today, July 28. Fans are in for a special treat this Onam as this Prithiviraj starrer is slated to release directly on an OTT platform from August 11th. Directed by Manu Warrier, written by Anish Pallyal and produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions, the highly anticipated Malayalam thriller also stars Roshan Mathew, Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Mamukkoya, Manikanda Rajan, Naslen, Sagar Surya and Navas Vallikkunnu in pivotal roles.

One can see, the poster reveals a fierce Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside an intense Roshan Mathew standing against a police van in the midst of a lush forest, thus setting the tone of the film. After the success of Cold Case, Prithviraj is back as his second movie which is another edge of the seat thriller is set to release on Amazon Prime Video. The story of the film is based on human relations that transcend boundaries, struggle to survive trials of hatred and prejudice.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the news on twitter and wrote, "This Onam, keep your friends close and frenemies closer! Watch #KuruthiOnPrime, Aug 11."

Check out the poster below:

Kuruthi was scheduled to be released in theatres on 13 May 2021 but the makers had to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

