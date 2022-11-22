BIG UPDATE on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi 2; Deets Inside

Going by the reports, the makers are in talks with actor Raghava Lawrence for the antagonist in the film. If the reports turn out to be true, this will be Raghava Lawrence's first time playing a negative character. The reports further claim that Suriya will also make an appearance as Rolex in Kaithi 2.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has created a very special world, the Lokesh Cinematic Universe with his films like Kaithi, released in 2019, and Vikram, released in 2022. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the third installment in the universe with Kaithi 2. Produced by the banner Dream Warrior Pictures, Karthi will be seen reprising his iconic role of Dilli in the much-anticipated drama.

As Lokesh Kanagaraj is presently occupied with Thalapathy67, starring Thalapathy Vijay as the lead, he is expected to commence work on Karthi 2 by the second half of 2023. Further details about the remaining cast and crew of the movie will be revealed as the shoot comes closer.

Lokesh Cinematic Universe

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has also learned that Lokesh Kanagaraj plans to join the worlds of Vikram and Kaithi into one mega film. While a few characters from Kaithi were incorporated in Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, the project in question will be a proper crossover film. A source close to the development revealed, “Vikram and Kaithi are very loved films, and director Lokesh Kanagaraj is keen to bring both the words together in a crossover story. However, he is toying with the idea at present and hasn’t begun work on the script yet. For now, he is focused on another project, so this will take a while to develop. But depending on the cast and crew’s availability, Lokesh Kanagaraj is keen to bring the central characters of Kaithi and Vikram together in a larger-than-life film."

Also Read: Thalapathy 67: Lokesh Kanagaraj is planning a massive shooting schedule for Vijay’s film; Read details