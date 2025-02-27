Big update on release date of Nithiin’s action-drama Thammudu; coming to cinema halls on…

Telugu actor Nithiin has had a bit of an up-and-down career in the film industry. While the actor has had quite a few hits, there have also been a significant number of underwhelming ventures at the box office. But with his upcoming projects, it looks like things are about to change.

After many delays and release date postponements, Nithiin’s Thammudu is all set for its theatrical release. According to the latest report by Aakashavani, Thammudu will be released in theaters on May 9th, 2025.

Initially, Thammudu was supposed to be released on Maha Shivaratri but was postponed due to unknown reasons. According to a few reports, the film was still not ready for a theatrical release with some portions yet to be edited.

With the release date now being confirmed, it can be assumed that things are progressing positively for Thammudu.

Thammudu is a Telugu language action drama starring Nithiin, Kishore Raju Vasishta, Sapthami Gowda, Balagam Sanjay, and others in key roles. The film has been written and directed by Vakeel Saab director Venu Sriram.

Venu Sriram was initially supposed to do a film with Pushpa star Allu Arjun, titled ‘Icon’, however, the project was shelved due to unknown reasons. Immediately after, Venu Sriram joined hands with Nithiin for Thammudu.

The film follows the story of an earnest brother who goes to any extent to protect his sister from various challenges.

The title Thammudu also seems to be a homage to Pawan Kalyan’s 1999 cult classic film Thammudu. Even in the past, Nithiin and Pawan Kalyan have been known to share a great bond, with Pawan Kalyan also producing Nithiin’s Chal Mohan Ranga.

Coming to the film’s other details, Dil Raju and Shirish have produced the movie under the Sree Venkateshwara Creations banner. Kantara music director Ajaneesh B. Loknath has composed the film’s original soundtrack and background score. KV Guhan and Prawin Pudi have handled Thammudu’s cinematography and editing respectively.

Before Thammudu, Nithiin is also eagerly awaiting the release of Robinhood, where he shares screen space with Sreeleela. Robinhood has been written and directed by Venky Kudumula.