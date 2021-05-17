Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla roped in to play an important role in Prabhas starrer Adipurush: Reports

Adipurush starring Prabhas has been in news ever since its announcement. Helmed by Om Raut, the film will also have Kriti Sanon and in pivotal roles. The drama is about the epic saga about Lord Ram, Raavan, and Sita. Recently, actor Sunny Singh came on board for the film. A photo of Prabhas, Kriti, and Sunny was also shared on social media and now reports are coming in that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has been approached by the makers.

And if reports are to be believed then he will be playing an important role in the film. The news has already created a buzz among the masses. His fans are very excited to see him on the silver screen. He will likely play a crucial role of Meghanad. But the official confirmation of the news is awaited. The makers have not yet made any such announcement. To note, Meghanad was one of the fiercest fighters in Indian mythology and played an important role in Ramayan.

The epic drama is the most talked-about film. In the film, Sunny Singh will be seen as Lakshman, Prabhas as Lord Rama. Saif will be playing the role of Ravana and Kriti will feature as Sita. The film is bankrolled by Om Raut, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar. It will be released in five languages-- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Coming back to Shukla, he will be next seen in the third season of Ekta Kapoor’s web series Broken But Beautiful. The show also stars Sonia Rathee and will premiere on ALTBalaji on May 29.