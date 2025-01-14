Bigg Boss 18: Ahead of finale, Shilpa Shirodkar receives warm shoutout from sister; Namrata Shirodkar and niece Sitara

Former actress Shilpa Shirodkar has stirred headlines continuously during her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 18. With only a little time left for the grand finale, she has already emerged as one of the top contenders to lift the trophy. And now, Shilpa received the most touching shoutout from two people, extremely close to her.

Well, taking to her Instagram stories, Mahesh Babu’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar, dropped a shoutout for her sister, Shilpa Shirodkar, ahead of the grand finale. She shared a picture of the latter and urged everyone to vote for her sister.

Meanwhile, Shilpa’s niece and Namrata’s daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, also dropped a similar shoutout on her Instagram stories and urged everyone to vote for her aunt, who could emerge as the winner of the show.

For the unversed, during one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar, in conversation with filmmaker Anurag Basu, remembered having fought with Namrata Shirodkar before entering the show itself.

The BB18 contestant recalled the moment and expressed deep regret for the same, adding how much she missed everyone back at home, especially her sister.

Shilpa had said, “I really, really miss them. I miss her so much, Anurag Ji. In fact, meri aur uski fight ho gayi thi. Jab main andar aa rahi thi toh main do hafte usse baat nahi ki (In fact, we both had a fight when I was entering the show, and I did not speak to her for two weeks). I really regret it.”

For the uninformed, during a recent family week inside the reality show, Shilpa Shirodkar was visited by her daughter Anoushka Ranjit. The diva broke down into tears the minute she saw her baby girl step inside the BB house and gave Anoushka a tight hug.

