Bigg Boss 18: Namrata Shirodkar REACTS to sister Shilpa breaking down in tears as her daughter Anoushka visits her

Former actress and Mahesh Babu’s sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar is currently grabbing all attention with her swift gameplay on the popular show Bigg Boss 18. In the recent promo shared by the streaming partner, the former actress could be seen getting teary-eyed as she got a surprise visit from her daughter Anoushka Ranjit during the family special week of the show.

In the video, Shilpa Shirodkar can be seen getting a surprise visit from her daughter Anoushka, who entered the BB18 house. While the actress could not move owing to the orders of Bigg Boss, she immediately gave a tight hug to her daughter and broke down uncontrollably.

Watch the glimpse here:

Later on, when she was allowed to move, Shilpa gave a tight hug to her daughter and showered Anoushka with lots of love and kisses.

Interestingly, Shilpa’s sister and former actress Namrata Shirodkar also left a special comment on the video shared on social media, wherein she dropped a few heart emoticons, expressing her happiness on witnessing the cute moment between the mother and daughter.

Check out Namrata Shirodkar’s reaction here:

For those unversed, both sisters Shilpa and Namrata share a very special bond with each other’s family. One look at their social media accounts is proof of the kind of equation they share.

Well, in one of the previous episodes of Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar opened up about a rare anecdote, sharing how she fought with her sister before entering Bigg Boss.

Speaking with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, she expressed her regrets and said, “I really, really miss them. I miss her so much, Anurag ji. In fact, meri aur uski fight ho gayi thi. Jab main andar aa rahi thi toh main do hafte usse baat nahi ki (In fact, we both had a fight when I was coming inside the show, and I did not speak to her for two weeks). I really regret it.”

Coming back to Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar has till yet stood strong as one of the top contenders of the reality show. She grabbed attention for her strong opinions and wise game play.

