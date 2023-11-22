Bigg Boss 7 Tamil contestant Vichithra opens up about casting couch experience that led her to quit industry

Trigger Warning: This article includes references of sexual abuse and description of violent behavior

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7, actress Vichithra made a shocking revelation about a casting couch experience she faced early on in her career. The incident, which occurred during the filming of a Telugu film in 2001, prompted her to quit the industry for two decades.

Vichithra, who is known for her strong performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films, recounted the harrowing experience during a conversation with her Bigg Boss 7 Tamil housemates. She recalled how a well-known actor recommended her for a role in the Telugu film, which was being shot in Malampuzha.

"He never asked my name but asked me to come to his room. It was a huge shock for me," Vichithra shared. "That night, I went to my room and slept. From the next day, I started facing a lot of issues during shooting."

The actress described the situation on the set as "nightmarish." She also continued to share that the men working on the film would get drunk and bang on her door, creating an uncomfortable and intimidating atmosphere.

Fortunately, Vichithra's husband was the general manager of the hotel where she was staying. He and his team discreetly changed her room daily to protect her from the intrusive behavior of the film crew.

However, the situation escalated during a forest scene shoot when Vichithra felt an inappropriate touch from one of the men. She immediately confronted him and took him to the stunt master, who responded by slapping her.

Check out the Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Vichithra's story below

Vichithra about her acting career

Shaken and disheartened, Vichithra reported the incident to the union and pursued legal action. However, her efforts were met with disappointment as no one came forward to support her cause.

The experience left a deep emotional scar on Vichithra, leading her to question her place in the film industry. She eventually decided to step back from acting and focus on her personal life.

"I thought the film industry was my family but realized it wasn't," Vichithra said. "My now-husband then went through the hearing throughout this. He wanted to get married to me as he saw me more than an actress. He is my hero. He gave me a beautiful family and three kids.”

Vichithra returns to Industry after two decades

Now, two decades following the disturbing incident, Vichithra is making her comeback to the film industry. Vichithar was one of the finalists on Vijay Television's famous cooking reality show, Cooku With Comali 4. And now she is one of the contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 has provided her with a platform to share her story and raise awareness about the casting couch issue.

Vichithra's revelation has sparked a conversation about the prevalence of casting couch practices in the South Indian film industry.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Venkatesh Daggubati fans go berserk as he joins viral ‘just looking like a wow’ trend